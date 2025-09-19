September Car Roundup: Hybrids To Avoid, Luxury SUVs With Big Price Drops and More

The final third of 2025 is upon us, and automakers are dropping prices on the year’s models just before the rides of the new year are unveiled. September is often a transitional month in the auto world for that very reason — dealerships have year-end quotas to meet, sales on 2025 models slow as 2026 models are revealed, and megadeals for the approaching holiday shopping season begin to pop up.

All of which is why it benefits car shoppers to do their research before hitting the auto lots as fall begins. With that in mind, GOBankingRates has compiled some of the best of its recent auto reportage to help you on your auto-buying journey, specifically with regards to which hybrid vehicles to avoid, as well as which EVs and which SUVs will have massive price drops before the end of the year.

Hybrids To Avoid: Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 hybrid has been dogged by reliability complaints and underwhelming fuel inefficiency, per Edmunds. As a result, what was meant to be Ford’s alternative to compact hybrids has been somewhat underwhelming.

Carl Rodriguez, head of content at NX Automotive Transport, said many complaints regarding the model’s reliability are “predominantly because of battery and transmission issues.”

Hybrids To Avoid: BMW ActiveHybrid 5

The ActiveHybrid 5 was always intended to be a luxury hybrid sedan with a fuel economy that would make the high price tag worth it. However, the fuel economy leaves much to be impressed by (as does the minimal cargo space).

“The BMW ActiveHybrid 5, despite carrying the weight of the brand, has failed to live up to expectations,” Rodriguez said. “Rather, I should say it fails to deliver on what it was made for to begin with. It gets 26 miles per gallon, which is criminally low for a hybrid vehicle. It’s as though it had one job and failed to execute it.”

Hybrid To Avoid: Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Engine problems, bad brake performance, rough suspension and transmission issues have all hounded Hyundai’s Tucson Hybrid.

“While on paper the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid seems to tick all the boxes, I’ve heard horror stories from clients I have spoken to,” Rodriguez said. “Many of them say the features and controls are just not user-friendly.”

Luxury EVs With Massive Price Drops Before 2025 Ends: Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S is known for its excellent range and overall high performance. That said, it loses value rather fast. As reported by Edmunds, a 2025 Model S drops in value by approximately $66,000 within five years (that’s around 60% of its original sale price). In response to this, auto dealers are discounting the Model S as more and more new electric vehicle options hit the market. By year’s end, expect most Tesla dealerships to be selling the Model S at a significant markdown.

Luxury EVs With Massive Price Drops Before 2025 Ends: Mercedes-Benz EQS

Shoppers should expect the Mercedes-Benz EQS to receive significant discounts between now and the end of the year, thanks to a number of reasons. The EQS has had a number of lease returns, with a high number of used models now hitting the market, and there has been an overall decrease in demand for all-electric luxury sedans. Because of that, buyers should be able to find a number of discounted new models as part of year-end sale events.

Luxury EVs With Massive Price Drops Before 2025 Ends: BMW i7

The BMW i7 has struggled with demand as a result of ever-changing advancements in electric vehicle technology, along with high sale prices. Many of this luxury EV’s advanced features no longer seem so advanced when compared to newer models on the market. With the i7 already falling behind with tech, CarEdge expects them to lose $70,000 in value over five years. For those reasons, the i7 should be found at a steep discount by the end of the year.

Luxury SUVs With Massive Price Drops Before 2025 Ends: Cadillac Lyriq

Cadillac Lyriqs already have received a number of discounts as the model currently has more supply than demand, per GM Authority. Luxury SUV shoppers can already find such Lyriq deals as cash rebates, low-interest loans and lease offers loaded with perks, as well as $2,000 Cadillac loyalty bonuses. Expect even more discounts for the Lyriq as the end of the year approaches and Cadillac lots aim to meet their year-end quotas.

Luxury SUVs With Massive Price Drops Before 2025 Ends: Audi Q8 e-tron

Given the fact that Audi’s Q8 e-tron is set for a redesign in the new year, dealerships are looking to unload the current version of the luxury SUV. In order to clear out old inventory before the new models arrive, you can expect dealerships to slash prices on the e-tron for their year-end holiday sales.

Luxury SUVs With Massive Price Drops Before 2025 Ends: Genesis GV60

The Genesis GV60 isn’t as well known as its many competitors in the luxury SUV market; and, because of that, many dealerships are already offering it at a discount, complete with special bonuses and cash-back deals. To keep the GV60s moving off dealership lots rather than piling up, auto dealers can be expected to add even more discounts, bonuses and perks to sweeten the GV60’s deal with potential SUV buyers between now and the holidays.

