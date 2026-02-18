Is SentinelOne's Sell-Off a Warning Sign or an Opportunity?

While cybersecurity remains a massive market—and one that is only likely to grow rapidly as AI proliferates—a small number of companies dominate the space. Just two firms currently control a significant portion of the combined market value of cybersecurity companies with market caps above $100 million: Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD). After that, a number of smaller firms continue to jostle for position in a crowded field.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) has a market capitalization below $5 billion and is commonly overlooked by investors searching through cybersecurity names. To make matters worse for the firm, shares are down over 40% in the last year.

Still, analysts are generally bullish on SentinelOne, with 18 Buy ratings versus 13 total Sell or Hold ratings, and Wall Street's consensus price target of $21.72 suggests sizable upside, representing a 56% premium over current trading levels.

With strong financials, steady growth, a strategic focus on a potentially lucrative corner of the market, and a platform gaining popularity, SentinelOne may be a smaller player in the cybersecurity industry worth watching.

SentinelOne's Financial Position Affirmed By Healthy Guidance, ARR Growth

In SentinelOne's Q3 fiscal 2026 earnings report for the period ended Oct. 31, 2025, management reaffirmed guidance for the full fiscal year, including about $1 billion in revenue, representing some 22% year-over-year (YOY) growth in this area. Gross margins for the fiscal year are projected in the high-70s, and the company should be on track to generate positive free cash flow for the year.

Some of this optimism is likely due to SentinelOne's annual recurring revenue (ARR) profile, which surged by 23% YOY in the last quarter. All told, the company beat analyst earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates by 2 cents, and revenue also came in above expectations.

User and Demand Growth Continues

For SentinelOne to maintain or accelerate its financial gains, the company must continue to attract both repeat and new customers. Fortunately, its Singularity XDR platform has achieved broad appeal and is building momentum. In the last quarter, platform ARR per customer reached an all-time company high amid accelerating data bookings and growing cloud security bookings.

Growth for SentinelOne is not just limited to organic platform gains. The company also completed its $225-million acquisition of Observo AI, a move that gives SentinelOne a key advantage in its telemetry pipeline over similarly sized rivals.

AI-Focused Cybersecurity to Meet Developing Needs

In early February, SentinelOne announced an expansion of its security platform to include Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) capabilities. In short, the update helps to secure AI systems and prevent data ingestion during runtime—especially important as AI becomes deeply embedded in both internal and external systems for companies across many sectors. The DSPM expansion should help companies using AI ensure that their AI systems never encounter sensitive or high-risk information, stopping threats before they occur.

While SentinelOne has long been known for its use of AI in cybersecurity, the company's decision to lean into providing security services for AI systems directly is a key innovation that could help to boost its profile while AI usage accelerates. After all, with a dramatic uptick in AI use, a rise in threats to AI systems is likely to follow, and the cybersecurity industry must scramble to come up with defenses. If SentinelOne is able to successfully address a new round of AI attacks with these capabilities, it may be able to find a host of new customers seeking protection.

Is It Time to Buy the Dip?

With a price-to-sales ratio hovering sub-5, SentinelOne shows some of the strongest signals of being undervalued that it has ever presented. It would seem, then, that it's an easy argument to make that now is the time to buy shares of this under-appreciated, up-and-coming cybersecurity name. However, investors have been less certain—besides the major sell-off in recent months, the company has also seen an uptick in short interest of nearly 9% in the last month.

Despite being historically inexpensive for investors, the company may simply present too many risks as a small firm in the fast-developing and highly competitive cybersecurity space. Conversely, though, its growth potential may reward those willing to accept a higher degree of risk on a SentinelOne bet.

