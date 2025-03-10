SentinelOne Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on SentinelOne (NYSE:S) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated SentinelOne and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $28.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has decreased by 3.78% from the previous average price target of $29.40.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of SentinelOne among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $27.00 $33.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $29.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Neutral $27.00 $28.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Neutral $25.00 $30.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $32.00 - Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $30.00 - Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $30.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SentinelOne. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of SentinelOne compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of SentinelOne's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SentinelOne's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know SentinelOne Better

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. SentinelOne's primary offering is its Singularity platform that offers a single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The California-based firm was founded in 2013 and went public in 2021.

Financial Milestones: SentinelOne's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, SentinelOne showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 28.31% as of 31 October, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SentinelOne's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -37.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SentinelOne's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): SentinelOne's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

