SentinelOne Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

SentinelOne S is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 28, 2025.



The company expects fiscal second-quarter revenues to be about $242 million, reflecting 21.7% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $242.02 million, suggesting growth of 21.65% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings remained at 3 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year increase of 200%.



SentinelOne’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing three quarters, while missing the same once, with an earnings surprise of 101%, on average.

SentinelOne, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SentinelOne, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence Q2 Results

SentinelOne’s fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the strong adoption of the Singularity platform, which includes endpoint security, cloud security, and data lake solutions.



S is expanding its platform into adjacent markets, such as Singularity Cloud and Singularity Data Lake. This is likely to have been a tailwind for the company in the to-be-reported quarter. Its ongoing investments in security, data, and AI are expected to have driven growth in the fiscal second quarter.



Continued adoption of AI-driven solutions, such as Purple AI and the broader Singularity platform, is driving higher ARR per customer and larger deal sizes. This is expected to have contributed well to revenue growth and customer expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



SentinelOne’s annualized recurring revenues increased 24% year over year to $948.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The company experienced strong momentum among large enterprises, with customers generating Annual Recurring Revenue of more than $100K, which rose 22% year over year to 1,459. Strong momentum with large enterprise customers is expected to have continued in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.



However, persistent macroeconomic uncertainties and stiff competition are expected to have hurt SentinelOne’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

S Benefits From Expanding Clientele

S continues to enhance platform functionality and Singularity modules that are attracting customers. Its expanding partner base, which includes Amazon AMZN, CyberArk CYBR, Mimecast, and Lenovo, is likely to have driven growth during the fiscal second quarter.



In July 2025, SentinelOne announced the availability of Singularity Cloud Security and Singularity AI SIEM, including Purple AI, in the new AI Agents and Tools category in Amazon’s cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, enabling faster deployment of end-to-end AI-powered security solutions.



In June, the company also announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services Independent Software Vendor Workload Migration Program to accelerate secure cloud migrations with its AI-powered Singularity Cloud Security platform.



SentinelOne’s integration with CyberArk enhances endpoint security and privileged access protection, leveraging CyberArk’s identity data to strengthen AI-driven threat detection and response.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



S has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

A Stock to Consider

Here is a company worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



BuildABear Workshop BBW currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BuildABear Workshop shares have jumped 19.5% year to date. BuildABear Workshop is slated to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 28.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.