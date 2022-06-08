SentinelOne (S) Unveils AI-Powered Security Mapping Solution

SentinelOne S recently announced the availability of its Singularity Vulnerability Mapping Solution.

SentinelOne’s Singularity Vulnerability Mapping is an AI-powered solution that delivers vulnerability assessment, prioritization and remediation at machine speed.

The new solution leverages the company’s Singularity XRD and Ivanti’s unified IT platform to provide security teams with autonomous scanning capabilities. This helps the IT and security teams to gain visibility across the enterprise network and thus remediate data breaches and security threats in a single click.

The latest launch will strengthen SentinelOne’s portfolio of security solutions, thus helping it gain momentum among customers globally amid the ongoing data breach crisis.

Security Solutions: A Significant Growth Strategy

The adoption of cloud computing has been growing rapidly in the past decade. The advent of the pandemic resulted in a rapid transition to work from home and the hybrid work model, which has further accelerated the adoption of the cloud.

As more and more organizations move toward adopting the cloud, identity threats and data breaches continue to rise exponentially. The rising security threats have been a constant reminder for organizations across industries to upgrade their existing IT infrastructure. Per a Markets and Markets report, the global cybersecurity market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5%, reaching $345.38 billion by 2026.

These trends bode well with cybersecurity solutions providers such as SentinelOne. The company provides a wide range of security solutions and constantly upgrades its integrations.

SentinelOne's extended detection and response (XDR) platform, one of its key solutions, automates the entire threat detection process with artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, instead of relying on human analysts. The company recently enhanced XDR’s by partnering with companies such as Okta, Microsoft, ServiceNow and Mandiant, among others.

These advanced integrations help the company cater to the growing demand for real-time solutions to monitor and combat data breaches. As of Apr 30, 2022, SentinelOne ‘s total customer count reached 7,450, up 55% year over year.

In the fiscal 2022, SenitnelOne witnessed year-over-year revenue growth of 120% at $205 million. The company expects revenue growth of 97-99% in fiscal 2023.

SentinelOne, which currently holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), faces stiff competition in the addressable market from the likes of CrowdStrike CRWD, Zscaler ZS and VMware VMW.

CrowdStrike expects revenue growth of 51%-52% in fiscal 2023. The company recently introduced a new capability called Humio for Falcon. This solution extends the data retention of CrowdStrike Falcon telemetry for more than a year, thus enhancing threat analytics and threat hunting abilities for organizations.

Zscaler which anticipates a 60% revenue growth in fiscal 2022, recently expanded its security service edge (SSE) framework. It added three industry-first Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) innovations to its portfolio for IT and security teams to confidently replace legacy firewalls and VPNs. These innovations minimize the attack surface and prevent lateral movement and stop compromised users and insider threats with private app protection.

Though VMWare has not provided any guidance for fiscal 2023, the company has been striving toward scaling its security solutions business by upgrading and enhancing its portfolio. The company recently introduced significant enhancements to its unique lateral security capabilities. These improvements will help VMware customers to achieve strong security for both modern and traditional applications across multi-cloud environments

