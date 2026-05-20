SentinelOne (S) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, SentinelOne (S) was up +1.76% at $17.97. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.55%.

Shares of the cybersecurity provider witnessed a gain of 22.13% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 8.37%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.

The upcoming earnings release of SentinelOne will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 28, 2026. On that day, SentinelOne is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $277.12 million, up 21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +75% and +19.93%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. SentinelOne presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, SentinelOne is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 51.08. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 43.53 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that S currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.13. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. S's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.