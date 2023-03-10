SentinelOne (S) Adds Use Cases to Its Singularity Marketplace

SentinelOne S, being an autonomous cybersecurity platform, announced integrations with KnowBe4, Code42, Revelstoke and Fletch, resulting in new use cases for the Singularity Marketplace.



SentinelOne’s new integrations will expand Singularity XDR’s Security Orchestration, insider threat protection, automation, end-user training capabilities, automated prioritization and response.



SentinelOne is looking to prioritize remediation efforts with Fletch. The integration incorporates best-of-breed XDR and natural language search technology. It will correlate Singularity XDR data with Fletch’s findings, resulting in a personalized and prioritized list of relevant threats for their businesses.



Integration of Code42 and SentinelOne Singularity XDR will significantly combat insider threats. The partnership can prevent threats, ranging from unusual to high severity, as well as contain and correct the data risk.



KnowBe4 SecurityCoach’s integrations with the SentinelOne platform instill strong security culture. SecurityCoach’s automated training will gradually reduce human error and create a security-first culture in an organization.

SentinelOne’s Other Partnerships to Boost Its Top Line

This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company is looking to boost revenues with strong partnerships.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of SentinelOne have lost 58.6% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 12.6% in the same period.



Earlier this month, SentinelOne announced an exclusive partnership with Wiz, a leader in cloud security. With combined expertise, customers are set to receive enhanced visibility and protection of cloud workloads.



The partnership will dramatically increase the value offered to customers. With the integration of SentinelOne and Wiz, security teams can easily identify and fix threats than other stand-alone solutions.



SentinelOne recently announced its partnership with KPMG to quicken investigations and responses to cyberattacks. The partnership will help firms gain visibility, respond and protect against advanced cyber threats.



The alliance can help previously attacked enterprises to perform detailed forensics to understand the primary cause of the attack. It can also remediate impacted assets, contain breaches and help enterprises return to productivity quickly.



A Gartner report, published earlier this month, gave scores to 18 vendors on three critical capabilities use cases. Namely, ‘adopt new technologies very early in the technology cycle,’ ‘aim to stay relatively current on technology without getting too far ahead or behind the competition’ and ‘typically view technology as an expense or operational necessity and use it as a means to reduce costs.’



According to the report, Sentinel One was ranked number one in all the segments, followed by CrowdStrike CRWD, Microsoft MSFT and Palo Alto Networks PANW, respectively.



For the fourth quarter ended Jan 31, 2023, Sentinel One expects revenues of $125 million, whereas it reported $66 million in the year-ago quarter. This indicates a year-over-year jump of 52% in revenues.

