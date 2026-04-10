Is SentinelOne the Best Cybersecurity Stock to Buy in the Current Sell-Off?

Key Points

CrowdStrike is growing faster at a much bigger scale, and it's throwing off far more cash.

In cybersecurity, data moats matter, and CrowdStrike’s looks stronger.

10 stocks we like better than SentinelOne ›

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) continues to see growing demand for its cybersecurity platform. Revenue continues to grow at double-digit rates and just crossed the $1 billion mark last year. Yet the stock is trading in the bargain bin, down over 83% from its all-time high.

That leaves investors asking whether SentinelOne is poised for a rebound. The business has real strengths, but a side-by-side comparison with the category leader suggests it may not be the best pick for investors seeking the strongest, most durable cybersecurity compounder.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

SentinelOne's momentum remains strong. Revenue rose 20% year over year in the most recent quarter, helped by demand for new AI capabilities within its Singularity platform.

But investors looking for the best cybersecurity stock have to start with CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue grew 23% year over year, and it's doing so at far greater scale, with more than four times SentinelOne's quarterly revenue.

Profitability is the clearest separator. CrowdStrike produced $1.24 billion in trailing-12-month free cash flow versus SentinelOne's $51 million.

CrowdStrike's Falcon platform also benefits from a data advantage -- trillions of security events that help train its AI-powered threat detection -- supporting stronger margins. Over the past three years, CrowdStrike's share price has jumped 211%.

SentinelOne may keep winning enterprise customers, but in a crowded market, CrowdStrike's scale and profitability tilt the scales in its favor.

Should you buy stock in SentinelOne right now?

Before you buy stock in SentinelOne, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SentinelOne wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $550,348!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,127,467!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike and SentinelOne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.