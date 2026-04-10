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Is SentinelOne the Best Cybersecurity Stock to Buy in the Current Sell-Off?

April 10, 2026 — 05:15 pm EDT

Written by John Ballard for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) continues to see growing demand for its cybersecurity platform. Revenue continues to grow at double-digit rates and just crossed the $1 billion mark last year. Yet the stock is trading in the bargain bin, down over 83% from its all-time high.

That leaves investors asking whether SentinelOne is poised for a rebound. The business has real strengths, but a side-by-side comparison with the category leader suggests it may not be the best pick for investors seeking the strongest, most durable cybersecurity compounder.

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Investor studying a stock chart.

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SentinelOne's momentum remains strong. Revenue rose 20% year over year in the most recent quarter, helped by demand for new AI capabilities within its Singularity platform.

But investors looking for the best cybersecurity stock have to start with CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue grew 23% year over year, and it's doing so at far greater scale, with more than four times SentinelOne's quarterly revenue.

Profitability is the clearest separator. CrowdStrike produced $1.24 billion in trailing-12-month free cash flow versus SentinelOne's $51 million.

CrowdStrike's Falcon platform also benefits from a data advantage -- trillions of security events that help train its AI-powered threat detection -- supporting stronger margins. Over the past three years, CrowdStrike's share price has jumped 211%.

SentinelOne may keep winning enterprise customers, but in a crowded market, CrowdStrike's scale and profitability tilt the scales in its favor.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike and SentinelOne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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