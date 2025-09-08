SentinelOne To Acquire Observo AI To Advance AI-Native Security Operations

(RTTNews) - SentinelOne (S) announced plans to acquire Observo AI, a leader in AI-native telemetry pipeline management, to strengthen its AI SIEM and data offerings.

The deal, expected to close in Q3 FY26, will help deliver open, intelligent, and autonomous security operations, enabling SOC teams to process security data faster, cut costs, and improve detection.

Observo AI's platform ingests, enriches, and routes data in real time before it reaches SIEMs or data lakes, reducing data volumes by up to 80% while maintaining full-fidelity logs on demand. It supports open formats and enables AI-driven enrichment, classification, and filtering at the source. The integration will enhance SentinelOne's Singularity Platform with a policy-driven, real-time data pipeline designed for scale, compliance, and efficiency.

SentinelOne's CEO Tomer Weingarten said Observo AI offers an AI-native architecture that surpasses legacy models, positioning the company to redefine autonomous security operations. Observo AI co-founder and CEO Gurjeet Arora added that the acquisition enables the combined companies to tackle large-scale data problems and shape the future of AI-driven cybersecurity.

Monday S closed at $18.43, down 1.6%, and rose after hours to $18.54, up 0.60% on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.