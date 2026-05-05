Sentinel Capital To Sell Autronica Division To MSA Safety For Approx. $555 Mln

(RTTNews) - Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm, Monday announced that it has agreed to sell Autronica Fire and Security, a standalone unit of its Spectrum Safety Solutions platform, to MSA Safety Inc., a manufacturer of safety products and technology for around $555 mln.

Sentinel acquired Autronica in 2024 in a carveout of Carrier Global Corporation's industrial fire business, now Spectrum Safety Solutions. The divestiture of Autronica positions Spectrum to focus on its U.S. headquartered detection and monitoring businesses, Det-Tronics and Fireye, the private equity firm said in a statement.

On Monday, MSA shares closed at $165.26, down 0.32% on the New York Stock Exchange.

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