Senti Biosciences Spikes 28%

(RTTNews) - Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI) shares are surging more than 25 percent on Thursday morning trade. The biotechnology company said on Wednesday that it will present pre-clinical data on cancer-killing allogeneic CAR-NK cells on November 10. The company will present poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting in Boston, MA.

The shares are at $6.78, up 28.40 percent from the previous close of $5.28 on a volume of 18,009,145.

