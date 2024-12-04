Sensus Healthcare partners with Pompano Services

Sensus Healthcar has partnered with Pompano Veterinary Oncology to pioneer the use of SRT to treat companion animals across South Florida via the use of a mobile van. Pompano Veterinary Oncology is a full-service mobile veterinary medical oncology practice specializing in feline and canine oncology, with the goal of minimizing patient stress by providing home services and house calls. The purchase of this SRT-100 system allows the practice to add superficial radiotherapy to its suite of product offerings, which include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, surgery and tumor-specific electroporation therapy. The mobile van will also provide services to veterinary clinics. This is the fourth SRT system being used to treat skin tumors in animals, with two systems in use by the Colorado State University School of Veterinary Medicine in companion animals and horses, and an SRT system being used at Beit Veri College in Tel Aviv to treat tumors in cats and dogs.

