Markets
SNT

Senstar Technologies Corporation Reveals Drop In Q3 Bottom Line

November 25, 2025 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Senstar Technologies Corporation (SNT) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.006 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $1285 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $9.500 million from $9.701 million last year.

Senstar Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.006 Mln. vs. $1285 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $9.500 Mln vs. $9.701 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.