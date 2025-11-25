Senstar Technologies Corporation Reveals Drop In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Senstar Technologies Corporation (SNT) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.006 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $1285 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $9.500 million from $9.701 million last year.

Senstar Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.006 Mln. vs. $1285 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $9.500 Mln vs. $9.701 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.