Sensorion: CEO Nawal Ouzren To Resign

(RTTNews) - Sensorion (ALSEN.PA) announced that Nawal Ouzren, CEO and a Director, is stepping down from both posts due to a personal matter incompatible with serving as Chief Executive Officer. Amit Munshi, who serves as the Chairman of Sensorion will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Ouzren will remain temporarily as a consultant to the company. The leadership change is effective immediately. The company's Board has commenced its search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer.

Nawal Ouzren said: "While unexpected, my departure comes at a time when the company is well positioned to execute on its clinical and corporate development plan having recently completed an important financing milestone anchored by strategic investor Sanofi which enables the advancement of key pipeline assets to significant value inflection points while strengthening the balance sheet."

At last close, Sensorion stock was trading at 0.33 euros.

