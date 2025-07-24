Sensient Technologies's Earnings: A Preview

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sensient Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88.

Anticipation surrounds Sensient Technologies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Sensient Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.64 0.8 0.82 EPS Actual 0.86 0.65 0.8 0.77 Price Change % 14.000000000000002% -7.000000000000001% 0.0% -5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies were trading at $108.26 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Sensient Technologies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Sensient Technologies.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Sensient Technologies, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $104.33, suggesting a potential 3.63% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Balchem, Element Solutions and H.B. Fuller, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Balchem, with an average 1-year price target of $180.0, suggesting a potential 66.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Element Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $27.12, suggesting a potential 74.95% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for H.B. Fuller, with an average 1-year price target of $64.5, suggesting a potential 40.42% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Balchem, Element Solutions and H.B. Fuller, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sensient Technologies Outperform 1.99% $131.78M 3.20% Balchem Buy 4.53% $88.17M 3.14% Element Solutions Outperform 3.25% $250.50M 4.00% H.B. Fuller Outperform -2.07% $286.38M 2.29%

Key Takeaway:

Sensient Technologies ranks first in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It ranks second in Revenue Growth.

Discovering Sensient Technologies: A Closer Look

Sensient Technologies Corp manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient's offerings are predominantly applied to consumer-facing products, including food and beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and personal care industries. Its principal products are flavors, flavor enhancers, ingredients, extracts, and bionutrients, essential oils, dehydrated vegetables and other food ingredients, natural and synthetic food and beverage colors, and others. The company's reportable segments are; Flavors & Extracts, which derive key revenue, Color, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from North America, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions.

Key Indicators: Sensient Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sensient Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.99% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Sensient Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sensient Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.67%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sensient Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.64.

