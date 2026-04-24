Markets
SXT

Sensient Technologies Updates FY26 Guidance

April 24, 2026 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sensient Technologies (SXT) said, for 2026, it now expects high single-digit to double-digit growth in local currency adjusted EPS, updated from prior guidance of mid-single-digit to high single-digit growth. The company now expects high single-digit to double-digit growth in local currency revenue, revised from prior outlook of mid-single-digit to double-digit growth.

First quarter bottom line totaled $44.17 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $34.46 million, or $0.81 per share, last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.04 compared to $0.86. Local currency adjusted EPS increased 14.0% in the first quarter. Reported revenue increased 11.1% to $435.8 million. On a local currency basis, revenue increased 7.2%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.