Sensient Technologies Updates FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Sensient Technologies (SXT) said, for 2026, it now expects high single-digit to double-digit growth in local currency adjusted EPS, updated from prior guidance of mid-single-digit to high single-digit growth. The company now expects high single-digit to double-digit growth in local currency revenue, revised from prior outlook of mid-single-digit to double-digit growth.

First quarter bottom line totaled $44.17 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $34.46 million, or $0.81 per share, last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.04 compared to $0.86. Local currency adjusted EPS increased 14.0% in the first quarter. Reported revenue increased 11.1% to $435.8 million. On a local currency basis, revenue increased 7.2%.

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