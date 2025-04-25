Sensient Technologies Reaffirms FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) reaffirms its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.13 to $3.23 per share and local currency adjusted earnings growth in the high single-digit to double-digit on revenue growth in the mid-single-digits in local currency.

For the first quarter, the company reported net earnings of $34.46 million or $0.81 per share, up from $30.94 million or $0.73 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.86 per share, compared to $0.79 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter increased 2.0 percent to $392.3 million from $384.7 million in the same quarter last year. On a local currency basis, revenue increased 4.1 percent.

