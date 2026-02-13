Sensient Technologies Corp Reveals Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $25.48 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $30.104 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sensient Technologies Corp reported adjusted earnings of $30.63 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $393.45 million from $376.42 million last year.

Sensient Technologies Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.48 Mln. vs. $30.104 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $393.45 Mln vs. $376.42 Mln last year.

