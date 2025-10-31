Sensient Technologies Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $36.95 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $32.69 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sensient Technologies Corp reported adjusted earnings of $40.92 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $412.10 million from $392.61 million last year.

Sensient Technologies Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.95 Mln. vs. $32.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $412.10 Mln vs. $392.61 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.