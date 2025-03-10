News & Insights

Sensex, Nifty Tad Higher In Early Trade

March 10, 2025 — 12:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday despite mixed cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 227 points, or 0.3 percent, at 74,559 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,618.

Shriram Finance, Bajaj FinServ, BEL, Bajaj Finance and Power Grid Corp jumped 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Larsen & Toubro, Tent, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto all were down around 1 percent.

IndusInd Bank lost 3 percent as the RBI extended the term of its CEO by just one year.

IREDA fell about 1 percent after the RBI rejected its request to invest in equity shares for the development and implementation of 900 MW Upper Karnali Hydro Electric Power Project in Nepal.

Gensol Engineering tumbled 3.6 percent ahead of a board meet this week to consider fund raising plans through QIP and other modes.

Tata Power rallied 2.2 percent after signing a pact for up to 7,000 MW of renewable energy projects.

