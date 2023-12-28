Sensex, Nifty Subdued In Early Trade

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a tepid note Friday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 155 points, or 0.2 percent, at 72,255 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 47 points, or 0.2 percent, at 21,731.

Among the prominent decliners, Infosys, Power Grid Corp, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Kotak Mahindra Bank and BPCL dropped 1-2 percent.

Zomato gained about 1 percent. After receiving a Rs. 402-crore tax liability notice, the company said that it is not liable to pay any tax since the delivery charge collected by the company is on behalf of the delivery partners.

SBI and Bank of Baroda dropped around half a percent each after hiking interest rates on fixed deposits.

Adani Enterprises edged up slightly after it partnered with Sirius International Holding, to create a joint venture named Sirius JV.

Tata Coffee rallied 3.2 percent and Tata Consumer Products climbed 3 percent.

The scheme of arrangement between the two companies and its wholly owned subsidiary TCPL Beverages and Foods Ltd. will be effective from Jan. 1, 2024.

