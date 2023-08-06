Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Flat On Muted Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad lower on Monday, tracking weak cues from global markets. The latest batch of corporate earnings, RBI's interest-rate decision and the release of industrial output data may attract investor attention as the week progresses.

Adani Ports, BEML, Biocon, Coal India, DLF, Grasim Industries, Hindalco, IRCTC, NHPC, NMDC, Oil India, ONGC, Tata Chemicals and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are among the top companies due to unveil their quarterly earnings this week.

Asian markets were mostly lower this morning as investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. inflation data as well as China's inflation and trade figures this week for direction.

Meanwhile, a mixed U.S. jobs report kept investors guessing on the Fed policy outlook, with some economists favoring a September pause.

The dollar was on the back foot in Asian trading while oil and gold prices were little changed.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending lower on Friday as Apple reported another quarter of declining revenue and U.S. jobs growth came in weaker than forecast in July.

Data showed non-farm payroll employment rose by 187,000 jobs in July while economists had expected an increase of 200,000 jobs.

Downward revisions to jobs data in May and June suggested that demand for labour was slowing.

The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both slid around 0.4 percent while the S&P 500 dropped half a percent.

European stocks ended on a firm note Friday after a three-day sell-off. The pan European STOXX 600 inched up 0.3 percent.

The German DAX edged up 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 climbed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent.

