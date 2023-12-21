Sensex, Nifty See Modest Gains On Solid US Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Friday as positive U.S. GDP and PCE data helped ease concerns around inflation and interest rates.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 0.2 percent to 70,988 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 53 points, or 0.3 percent, at 21,308.

Tata Motors rallied nearly 2 percent after saying it expects record sales in 2024.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises also rose about 2 percent on news that its merger agreement with Sony includes a 30-day extension period beyond the deadline.

Sansera Engineering added 1.7 percent and V-Guard Industries climbed 3 percent after block deals.

LIC soared 5.6 percent after it received exemption from Department of Economic Affairs to achieve the 25 percent minimum public shareholding threshold within 10 years of listing in 2032.

Adani Green Energy rose half a percent on reports that billionaire Gautam Adani plans to inject $1 billion into the company through preferential shares.

IIFL Finance slumped 6 percent after declaring its exposure to alternate investment funds.

