Sensex, Nifty Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a flat note with a positive bias on Wednesday, tracking firm cues from other global markets.

A cautious undertone prevails as Donald Trump's second impeachment trial began and investors fretted about the sustainability of a recent risk rally.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex inched up 69 points, or 0.1 percent, to 51,398 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 39 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,148.

Raymond gave up over 2 percent after its quarterly profit fell 89 percent.

Tata Steel advanced 1.2 percent after it swung back into black in the December quarter posting a consolidated profit of Rs 4,010.94 crore on the back of increased income.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was down more than 2 percent. The company reported 16 percent rise in its Q3 consolidated net profit, as acquisition of the Krishnapatnam port in October last year boosted volumes of the country's largest port operator.

Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries, Gail and Aurobindo Pharma were moving higher ahead of their earnings results.

