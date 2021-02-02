Sensex, Nifty Open On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a flat note Wednesday after two days of strong gains. Positive global cues helped to limit the downside to some extent.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 78 points, or 0.2 percent, to 49,720 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was marginally higher at 14,650.

Future Retail lost 5 percent after a court blocked Future Group's sale of a swathe of assets to Reliance Industries. Shares of the latter were down 0.7 percent.

Tata Consumer Products gained 0.8 percent as it reported 29 percent rise in Q3 consolidated profit.

Ajanta Pharma jumped 5 percent after its quarterly net profit jumped 64 percent.

Bharti Airtel rose about 1 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Housing Development Finance Corporation dropped 0.6 percent as it reported a 65 percent year-on-year decline in net profit for the quarter ending December 2020.

