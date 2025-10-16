Markets

Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Trade Talk Optimism

October 16, 2025 — 12:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher on Thursday as talks on a bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States picked up pace.

An Indian team will be visiting the United States this week to discuss issues aimed at boosting trade and removing tariff barriers between the two countries.

In a TV interview on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent framed China's new export controls on critical minerals as "China versus the rest of the world", adding the U.S. expects strong support from Europe, India and other Asian democracies.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 310 points, or 0.4 percent, at 82,916 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 96 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,419.

Axis Bank rallied 3 percent despite reporting a 26 percent fall in its September-quarter net profit due to a one-time standard asset provision impact.

Infosys and Wipro were little changed ahead of their earnings results.

HDFC Life tumbled 3 percent on reporting a flat performance for the September quarter.

BEL gained 1 percent after saying it has received fresh orders worth Rs 592 crore since September 29 for tank subsystems, communication equipment and overhaul projects.

Jyoti Structures climbed 1.2 percent on bagging a Rs 288.36 crore order from AESL Projects for Fatehpur Transmission Line.

Hero MotoCorp added 1 percent after expanding into the Spanish market through a distribution partnership with Noria Motos.

