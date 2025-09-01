Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Q1 GDP Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note on Monday as new data showed the Indian economy remains on a solid footing.

The GDP print for the first quarter stood at 7.8 percent, the highest in five quarters and coming well above the consensus estimate of 6.8 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 347 points, or 0.4 percent, at 80,157 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 107 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,534.

In corporate news, Zydus Wellness rallied 3 percent after it agreed to acquire U.K.-based Comfort Click for GBP 239 million.

Adani Power rose over 2 percent after it has secured a letter of award for the supply of power from a new 800 MW thermal power plant to be developed in Madhya Pradesh.

Likewise, Torrent Power climbed 3.1 percent on securing a letter of award from MP Power Management Company for the supply of power from its planned 1,600 MW coal-based plant.

NCC advanced 2.7 percent after an announcement that it won two orders worth Rs. 788 crore during August 2025.

BEML rose about 1 percent on winning an order worth over Rs. 80 crore from Indian Railways for supply of Utility Track Vehicles.

RBL Bank gained 1 percent on fund raising reports.

Reliance Industries fell about 1 percent after the conclusion of its annual general meeting.

