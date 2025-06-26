Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Geopolitical Tensions Ebb

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Thursday despite mixed cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rose 466 points, or 0.6 percent, to 83,222 in early trade, extending gains for a third straight session as geopolitical tensions eased and focus shifted to the upcoming U.S. trade tariff deadline of July 9.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 128 points, or half a percent, at 25,376.

Among the prominent gainers, Eternal, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj FinServ, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were up 1-2 percent.

Tata Steel rose over 1 percent after reports of capital infusion in its overseas arm. ASK Automotive rallied 3.3 percent after its board approved a new joint venture with Germany's TD Holding GmbH.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering surged 5.6 percent on winning a significant export order worth Rs. 535 crores rom Cameroon-based CAMALCO SA.

Can Fin Homes gained half a percent on fund raising reports.

CEAT fell about 1 percent on reports it will infuse Rs 400 crore capital into its Sri Lankan subsidiary CEAT OHT Lanka.

