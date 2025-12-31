Sensex, Nifty Move Higher, End 2025 On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares turned in a fine performance on the final trading session of Calendar Year 2025, and lifted the benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty50 to a bright close. A bit of bargain hunting after recent weakness helped lift stock prices to some extent on Wednesday.

Oil, consumer durables, automobile, metal, bank and FMCG stocks had a good outing. Several stocks from healthcare and realty sectors too posted strong gains.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which climbed to 85,437.17, settled with a gain of 545.52 points or 0.64% at 85,220.60. The broader Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange finished with a gain of 190.75 points or 0.74% at 26,129.60, nearly 60 points off the day's high of 26,187.95.

The Sensex gained about 1% in December, and over the last 12 months, it moved up more than 8%. The Nifty50 too added almost 1% this month. Since January 2025, the index gained nearly 10%.

Tata Steel surged 2.5%. Kotak Bank gained about 2.2%, while Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Titan, Trent, Power Grid Corporation, Bharat Electronics and NTPC moved up 1.5 to 2%.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Hind Unilever, State Bank of India, Indigo, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki and UltraTech Cement also closed on firm note.

TCS ended down by about 1.3%. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Grasim Industries and Bajaj Finance lost 0.3 to 0.9%.

JSW Steel climbed nearly 5%. ONGC moved up 2.5%. SBI Life, Shriram Finance, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Adani Enterprises, Cipla and Nestle Industries also closed with impressive gains.

Despite an early upmove, shares of Vodafone Idea closed lower by about 15%. The stock fell despite the Union Cabinet approving a relief package that freezes the company's adjusted gross revenue dues at Rs 87,695 crore.

The market breadth remained strong. On BSE, 2,799 advanced, while 1,413 declined and about 160 stocks closed unchanged.

