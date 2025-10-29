Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Wednesday due to Fed rate cut expectations and signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

The upside remained capped ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the day, a barrage of big U.S. tech earnings due this week and Thursday's high stakes meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 116 points, or 0.1 percent, at 84,744 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 0.2 percent, to 25,976.

Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Petroleum and Coal India all rose about 1 percent ahead of their earnings results.

Metal stocks extended recent gains, with SAIL climbing nearly 4 percent as domestic brokerage firm InCred Equities upgraded its rating on the stock.

Adani Green Energy rallied 3 percent on reporting a 25 percent increase in Q2 profit.

Oil India added 1 percent after it signed a pact with BPCL and Numaligarh Refinery to drive expansion in refining, petrochemicals, and logistics infrastructure.

