Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open On Muted Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening little changed on Tuesday as investors await cues from earnings and key inflation data due this week.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended down around 0.2 percent each on Monday, mirroring weakness in global markets.

The rupee gained 5 paise to close at 88.67 against the dollar.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 240 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 2,333 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning despite renewed optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he still expects Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will meet but warned that all options remain open for retaliating against China's move to tighten exports of rare earths.

China's Ministry of Commerce had urged further negotiations to resolve outstanding issues.

The focus was also on Japan, where the withdrawal of political party Komeito from Japan's ruling coalition deepened the country's political turbulence.

The dollar held steady in Asian trade while gold extended gains toward $4,150 an ounce after hitting a new record high the previous day. Oil extended overnight gains, with the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict in focus.

U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight, partly offsetting the steep losses posted last Friday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite spiked 2.2 percent as Broadcom Inc. became the latest chipmaker to forge a blockbuster data center deal with OpenAI.

The S&P 500 rallied 1.6 percent and the Dow added 1.3 percent after President Trump stuck a more conciliatory tone, saying it will be fine with China and the U.S. wants to help the country, not hurt it.

European stocks closed higher on Monday as trade war worries eased, and France's newly re-appointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu unveiled a revamped Cabinet amid budget turmoil that is scaring businesses and investors.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.4 percent. The German DAX rose 0.6 percent while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both edged up by 0.2 percent.

