Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open On Muted Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a flat note on Tuesday, tracking muted cues from global markets.

With the possibility of a proposed trade deal between India and the U.S. appearing slim at this stage, the Modi government is pushing for self-reliance and boosting jobs in sectors focused on domestic production and alternative export markets.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped 0.8 percent and 1 percent, respectively on Monday, while the rupee appreciated 23 paise to close at 87.36 against the U.S. dollar after S&P upgraded India's rating, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled plans of the biggest tax overhaul since 2017.

Foreign investors turned net buyers after 4 sessions and bought shares worth Rs 551 crore on a net basis Monday, while domestic institutional investors continued to remain positive, buying shares worth Rs 4,104 crore, provisional data showed.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning and U.S. stock futures dipped as investors awaited key speeches from Federal Reserve officials and U.S. retail earnings for signals on the path of interest rates.

Meanwhile, following talks with European leaders at White House, U.S. President Donald Trump said that arrangements are under way for a future meeting between Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin and, later, a trilateral gathering involving all three.

U.S. Treasuries slipped for a third day, the dollar index edged higher, and gold held steady while oil prices fell as investors weighed the potential implications for regional stability and energy flows.

U.S. stocks ended on a flat note overnight, with Ukraine talks and upcoming Jackson Hole conference in focus.

After hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders at the White House, President Trump said he is optimistic that the U.S. and Europe will be able to reach an agreement to provide Ukraine with security guarantees as part of a potential peace deal to end the war.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched up marginally, the S&P 500 and the Dow both ended with negative bias.

European stocks ended mixed on Monday as focus shifted to the next round of Ukraine talks.

The pan European STOXX 600 edged up marginally. The German DAX dipped 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 shed half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up by 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.