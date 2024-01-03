Sensex, Nifty Gain In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher on Thursday despite weak cues from global markets and a rebound in oil prices from three-week lows.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 335 points, or half a percent, at 71,685 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 86 points, or 0.4 percent, to 21,604.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone added 1.5 percent after announcing a top-level rejig.

Bajaj Finance jumped nearly 4 percent after hiking interest rates on fixed deposits. Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj FinServ and NTPC rallied 2-4 percent.

Torrent Power soared 10.8 percent after it signed four Memorandum of Understanding worth Rs 47,350 crore with the Gujarat government.

Reliance Industries rose 0.6 percent. The joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock has applied for a mutual fund license with capital market regulator SEBI.

Wipro shares were down half a percent. The Bengaluru Civil Court has referred the lawsuit filed by the IT major against its former chief financial officer (CFO) Jatin Dalal to arbitration.

