Sensex, Nifty Extend Recent Losses On Tariff Worries

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded lower on Friday, extending recent losses after the Trump administration said it would impose new tariffs on heavy trucks, drugs and kitchen cabinets.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 310 points, or 0.4 percent, at 80,847 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 94 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,797.

IT stocks such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were down 1-2 percent after Accenture issued cautious guidance for FY26 and announced a sweeping cost restructuring that will include staff reductions and exits from non-core acquisitions.

Sun Pharma lost 2 percent after U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs of up to 100 percent on imports of branded and patented pharmaceutical products from October 1, 2025.

BHEL declined 1.6 percent. The company said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management has not approved its proposed joint venture with REC Power Development and Consultancy.

Maruti Suzuki gained 1 percent after reporting strong traction in bookings and sales during the festive season that began with Navratri earlier this week.

Ceigall India rose 1 percent on receiving a letter of award worth Rs 509 crore from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for a road construction project.

Hindustan Aeronautics advanced 1.4 percent after the government signed a deal with the company for supply of 97 fighter jets to the Indian Air Force.

RITES surged 5.4 percent on securing an $18-million order from Talis Logistics, South Africa.

