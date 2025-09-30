Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Eighth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower for an eighth consecutive session on Tuesday amid ongoing FII selling, lingering uncertainty over the U.S. trade deal and U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of 100 percent tariffs on any or all movies that are made outside of the United States.

The Asian Development Bank has trimmed its economic growth forecast for India to 6.5 percent this year from April's outlook of 6.7 percent, citing the drag from steep U.S. tariffs imposed in August. The projection for 2026 has also been reduced to 6.5 percent from 6.8 percent.

Investors also waited for the RBI policy outcome and braced for a U.S. government shutdown after a White House meeting between President Trump and his Democratic opponents yielded no breakthrough.

After trading higher in the morning session, the benchmark BSE Sensex reversed course to end the session down 97.32 points, or 0.12 percent, at 80,267.62.

The broader NSE Nifty index swung between gains and losses before closing down 23.80 points at 24,611.10, extending losses for an eighth consecutive session. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes ended largely unchanged.

The market breadth was slightly positive on the BSE, with 2,067 shares rising while 2,025 shares declined and 168 shares closed unchanged.

Titan Company, Bajaj FinServ, Trent, Bharti Airtel and ITC all fell around 1 percent while Tata Motors, Adani Ports and UltraTech Cement rose over 1 percent each.

