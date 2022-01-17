Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares swung between gains and losses before ending a tad higher on Monday.

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex gained 85.88 points, or 0.14 percent to settle at 61,308.91, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 52.35 points, or 0.29 percent, at 18,308.10.

Hero MotoCorp shares jumped as much as 5.1 percent after the two-wheeler manufacturer announced a new investment of up to Rs 420 crore in Ather Energy.

Tata Motors, ONGC and Grasim all rose about 3 percent.

UltraTech Cement added 2.7 percent after the company reported a 8 percent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for October-December quarter on the back of a one-time gain of Rs 535 crore in tax for earlier years.

Footwear retail chain Metro Brands soared 20 percent on strong Q3 earnings. The company reported a reported a 54.63 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2021.

On the flip side, HCL Technologies slumped 5.7 percent on reporting a 13.6 percent year-on-year drop in consolidated quarterly profit.

