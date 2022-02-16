Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session slightly lower on Wednesday amid easing Russia-Ukraine tensions and U.S. rate-hike bets.

As Russia moved to ease Ukraine tensions, the United States and its allies said they needed evidence of the troop movements and that the threat of a Russian invasion still loomed.

Bond yields inched up after prices paid to U.S. producers jumped in January by more than forecast and two European Central Bank officials made the case for ending the ECB's bond-buying scheme.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 57,996.68, down 145.37 points, or 0.25 percent, from its previous close after a highly volatile session.

The Nifty 50 settled down 30.25 points, or 0.17 percent, at 17,322.20 after a stellar rally in the previous session.

UltraTech, Tata Steel, NTPC, ICICI Bank and SBI all fell around 2 percent while HDFC Life, IOC, Adani Ports, ONGC and Divis Laboratories jumped 2-3 percent.

