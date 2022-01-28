Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares reversed early gains to end slightly lower on Friday as rising risk aversion in financial markets prompted traders to book profits at higher levels.

The dollar index climbed to levels not seen since July 2020, the 2-year U.S. government bond yields reached a 23-month high and European bond yields also rose further amid bets that the Federal Reserve will deliver nearly five rate hikes this year, staring with the March meeting,

Rising geopolitical tension over Ukraine also weighed on markets ahead of the weekend.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 76.71 points, or 0.13 percent, at 57,200.23 after climbing to as high as 58,084 earlier in the session.

The broader NSE Nifty index hit an intraday high of 17,373 before reversing direction to end down 8.20 points, or 0.05 percent, at 17,101.95.

Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Power Grid Corp, Tech Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki India lost 2-3 percent while IndusInd Bank, Tata Consumer Products, Sun Pharma, UPL and NTPC climbed 2-4 percent.

