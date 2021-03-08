Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Monday's choppy session on a flat note, tracking weak cues from Asia and Europe as positive economic data from the United States and China coupled with the U.S. Senate's passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill put fresh pressure on Treasuries.

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended up 35.75 points, or 0.07 percent, at 50,441.07 after declining in the previous two session. The benchmark index jumped as much as 580 points to hit an intraday high of 50,985.77 before giving up all the gains.

The broader NSE Nifty index hit a high of 15,111.15 and low of 14,919.90 before ending up 18.10 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,956.20.

Bajaj Auto, UltraTech, Bajaj Finance, Shree Cement and IndusInd Bank all fell about 2 percent while GAIL surged 4.3 percent and ONGC added 3.3 percent after Brent crude prices jumped above $70 a barrel for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, boosted by reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Just Dial shares were locked in the 10 percent circuit limit after the search engine company entered into an agreement with broadcaster Star India for advertising as co-presenting sponsor during Indian Premier League (IPL) 14.

There were also reports that the digital arm of the Tata Group has held talks with Just Dial for a strategic alliance or a stake in the firm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.