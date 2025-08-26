Sensex, Nifty Deep In The Red On Tariff Worries

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a sluggish note on Tuesday after the Trump administration officially issued a notice regarding the imposition of an additional 25 percent tariffs on Indian imports, with the punitive duties set to kick in at 12:01 am (EST) on August 27.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 573 points, or 0.70 percent, at 81,062 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index traded down 178 points, or 0.70 percent, at 24,794.

Among the prominent decliners, Bajaj FinServ, ICICI Bank, BEL, HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corp, Trent, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma dropped 1-2 percent.

Vodafone Idea shares plunged 9 percent as the government ruled out additional AGR relief for the company.

IREDA declined 1.5 percent after setting its FY26 revenue target.

Tata Motors fell about 1 percent after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the company's composite scheme of arrangement.

IndusInd Bank shares were down 1.2 percent as Rajiv Anand took charge as MD and CEO of the troubled bank.

Paytm fell 1.1 percent after its board approved further investments of Rs. 300 crore in its subsidiary, Paytm Money, and Rs. 155 crore in Paytm Services via a rights issue.

Sai Life Sciences plummeted 4 percent amid reports that global private equity major TPG Capital plans to offload its entire 14.72 percent stake in the company through block deals.

