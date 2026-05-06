Sensex, Nifty Come Off Early Highs

(RTTNews) - Despite coming off early highs, Indian stocks remain in positive territory around late morning on Wednesday, riding on strong gains in automobile, banking, healthcare and realty sectors.

The mood in the market is a bit bullish amid hopes of a U.S.-Iran peace deal. A drop in oil prices and the rupee's recovery against the U.S. dollar are also aiding sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which climbed to 77,675.01, gaining more than 650 points in the process, was up 160 points or 0.21% at 77,177.79 a little while ago. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 was up 61.52 points of 0.27% at 24,094.32, coming off a high of 24,250.85.

Mahindra & Mahindra is up 2.75%. Indigo is rising nearly 3.5%. Trent is up 3%. Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India and Tata Steel are up 1%-2%.

Larsen & Toubro is down nearly 3% on weak results. L&T reported a 3% drop in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter at Rs 5,326 crore, compared to a year ago.

Hind Unilever is down 1.4%, while Titan and Reliance Industries are down with moderate losses.

Bajaj Auto is up 2.3% ahead of announcement of results. Shriram Finance, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, SBI Life and Adani Enterprises are up with impressive gains.

Coforge Ltd shares soared 10% after the company reported a near 145% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 612.3 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26, compared with the year-ago quarter.

The market breadth remains quite positive. Out of 3,970 stocks seen in action on BSE, 2,402 are up in positive territory. 1,366 stocks are weak, while 202 stocks are little changed from previous closing levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.