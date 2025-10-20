Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For 4th Straight Session

(RTTNews) - Indian shares closed higher for a fourth straight session on Monday, as encouraging results from Reliance Industries and several banks helped lift sentiment. Easing concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions contributed as well to the positive show by the market.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China have eased after U.S. President Donald Trump said the high tariffs he has threatened on Chinese imports are "probably not [sustainable]" but argued "they forced me to do that."

Trump also confirmed he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit in South Korea later this month after previously casting doubt on whether the planned meeting would be worthwhile.

The BSE benchmark Sensex, which climbed to 84,656.56 a few minutes after the opening bell, closed up by 411.18 points or 0.49% at 84,363.37.

The broader Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange, which surged to 25,926.20 early on in the session, settled with a gain of 133.30 points or 0.52% at 25,843.15.

The Nifty PSU Bank index climbed 2.87% with several stocks in the segment posting impressive gains. The Private Bank index closed 0.67% up, paring most of its early gains.

Reliance Industries climbed 3.6% after reporting consolidated net profit of Rs 18,165 crore in the second-quarter, up 10% compared to Rs 16,563 crore in the year ago period.

ICICI Bank ended more than 3% down despite good results. The bank reported a 5.2% increase in profit after tax in the second quarter, compared to the year-ago quarter. Net interest income surged 7.4% in the second-quarter, compared to a year earlier.

HDFC Bank edged up marginally. HDFC Bank posted a net profit of Rs 18,641.28 crore in the second-quarter, up 10.8% from a year ago. Net Interest Income increased 4.8% in the latest quarter, compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

IDFC First Bank gained nearly 7% after reporting a 75% jump in standalone net profit in the second-quarter, compared to a year ago. However, the bank's net interest income tumbled by 40% YoY at Rs 5,112.57 crore.

Yes Bank climbed 1.9%. The bank said that its net profit climbed 18% in the second quarter, compared to the year-ago quarter.

RBL Bank, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank and Axis Bank posted strong gains. IndusInd Bank ended 1% up, despite reporting a net loss of Rs 437 crore in the second quarter of FY26, reversing from a net profit of Rs 1,331 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Among PSU banks, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, PSB, Maharasthra Bank, PNB, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, IOB, Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India gained 2 to 5.6%.

Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Titan Industries, Larsen & Toubro and BEL closed with sharp to moderate gains.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternatl, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Hind Unilever closed weak.

The market breadth was positive. On BSE, 2,530 stocks closed higher, whild 1,740 stocks ended weak and 207 stocks settled flat.

