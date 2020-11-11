Sensex Falls 250 Points; Nifty Dips Below 12,700

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Thursday after eight consecutive sessions of gains. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 250 points, or 0.6 percent, to 43,340 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 50 points, or 0.4 percent, at 12,698.

Coal India fell more than 3 percent after reporting a 16 percent fall in Q2 profit.

Indiabulls Housing Finance surged 4.3 percent despite posting a 54 percent fall in its quarterly net profit.

NALCO rose over 1 percent after posting turnaround results.

Reliance Industries dropped half a percent. The Competition Commission of India has approved Google's proposed investment of $4.5 billion in the nation's largest telecom platform Jio Platforms.

SpiceJet lost 1 percent after it reported a consolidated loss of Rs. 105.61 crore for the September quarter.

Reliance Infrastructure declined nearly 2 percent after it reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 277.44 crore for the quarter ended September.

Aurobindo Pharma jumped almost 5 percent after it reported a 26 percent year-on-year growth in Q2 consolidated profit.

Larsen & Toubro gained half a percent after its construction arm won significant contracts including regional rapid transit system order in Uttar Pradesh.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.