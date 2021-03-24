Sensex Drops 285 Points; Nifty Down 70 Points

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, tracking weak cues from global markets as renewed lockdowns in Europe clouded the outlook for a swifter economic recovery.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 285 points, or 0.6 percent, to 49,767 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 70 points, or half a percent, at 14,744.

SBI, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC and Hindalco fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Asian Paints and Adani Ports rose over 1 percent.

Maruti Suzuki India shed 0.8 percent and Hero MotoCorp was little changed on the price hike buzz.

Vodafone Idea lost 1 percent after increasing the prices of its Family postpaid plans.

Cipla gained half a percent after its board approved the re-appointment of Umang Vohra as the Managing Director and Global CEO of the company for a further period of five years.

Inter Globe Aviation fell about 1 percent and SpceJet declined 1.3 percent after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the suspension of international commercial passenger flight services till April 30, 2021.

