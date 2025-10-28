Markets

Sensex Drops 150 Points; Nifty Ends Below 25,950

October 28, 2025 — 06:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended modestly lower on Tuesday as investors locked in some profits after recent gains.

A cautious undertone prevailed ahead of a pivotal week featuring the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, a barrage of big U.S. tech earnings and Thursday's high stakes meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 150.68 points, or 0.18 percent, to 84,628.16, tracking mostly weak cues from Asian and European markets.

The broader NSE Nifty index slid 29.85 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,936.20 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes edged up marginally.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,236 shares falling while 1,921 shares rose and 175 shares closed unchanged.

Trent led losses to close 1.5 percent lower while HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS, Power Grid Corp, Bajaj FinServ, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank all fell around 1 percent.

TVS Motor Company lost 2.3 percent after posting quarterly earnings broadly in line with expectations.

Canara Robeco AMC tumbled 3.4 percent on weak Q2 results.

Tata Steel rallied 3 percent after Motilal Oswal upgraded its rating on the stock to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 210.

