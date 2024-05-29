News & Insights

SenseTime Proposes AI Expert as Executive Director

May 29, 2024 — 08:42 am EDT

SenseTime Group, Inc. Class B (HK:0020) has released an update.

SenseTime Group Inc. has proposed Dr. Lin Dahua, a co-founder and leading AI scientist, for election as an executive director at the upcoming AGM on June 26, 2024. Dr. Lin’s extensive academic and research background in AI and his shareholdings in the company underscore his deep involvement and commitment. If elected, he will serve a three-year term without an annual director’s fee but will receive compensation for his operational roles within the company.

