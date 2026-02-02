Senseonics (SENS) Moves 5.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Senseonics Holdings SENS shares soared 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $7.33. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 26.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Senseonics Holdings scored a strong price increase on investors’ optimism surrounding the achievement of CE Mark approval for the Eversense 365 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system. Eversense 365 is the world’s first and only oneyear CGM. It has been cleared as an integrated CGM system in the United States, indicating that it can integrate with compatible medical devices, including insulin pumps as part of an automated insulin delivery (AID) system.

This medical technology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.43 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%. Revenues are expected to be $14.2 million, up 71.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Senseonics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SENS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Senseonics is a member of the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry. One other stock in the same industry, Talkspace, Inc. TALK, finished the last trading session 3.6% higher at $4.04. TALK has returned 7.4% over the past month.

Talkspace's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.02. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +100%. Talkspace currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.