BioTech
SENS

Senseonics Announces Public Offering Worth $80 Million

May 01, 2026 — 11:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Senseonics Inc. (SENS), a medical technology company, announced on Thursday the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8 million shares of common stock at $5.00 per share. To certain investors, the company is offering pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 8 million shares of common stock at $4.99 per share.

Additionally, the company is offering underwriters an option to purchase up to 2.4 million shares at the public offering price.

The offering is expected to close on May 4, 2026. Gross proceeds from the offering are estimated at $80 million.

The company is currently developing Eversense, a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes. This includes Eversense 365, and Eversense 3, and consists of sub-cutaneous sensors that communicates with a smart transmitter worn on the skin.

SENS is currently trading at $5.14, down 22.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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