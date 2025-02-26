Senseonics and Ascensia Announce Integration of SweetSpot Software with Eversense 365 CGM for Enhanced Diabetes Patient Care

Senseonics and Ascensia's integration enhances diabetes management through SweetSpot's software and Eversense 365 CGM system for better patient care.

Quiver AI Summary

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. and Ascensia Diabetes Care have announced a software integration between SweetSpot and the Eversense 365 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System, enhancing diabetes management for patients and endocrinology practices in the U.S. This integration allows practices partnered with SweetSpot to seamlessly access and review patient data from Eversense 365, the first CGM that provides monitoring for an entire year with minimal interruptions. It aims to improve patient care through monthly data reviews and timely treatment adjustments, fostering better communication between patients and their diabetes care teams. The integration also supports practices in optimizing reimbursable care events, making the partnership beneficial both clinically and operationally. Eversense 365's innovative, implantable design addresses common frustrations of traditional CGMs, offering a more streamlined experience for users.

Potential Positives

Senseonics and Ascensia's integration of SweetSpot with the Eversense 365 CGM system enhances diabetes care by enabling continuous and seamless data reviews, improving patient management.

The partnership is expected to help endocrinology practices unlock new revenue streams through automated capture of reimbursable care events, making collaboration both clinically impactful and financially beneficial.

As the only implantable CGM available, Eversense 365 offers patients year-long monitoring, thus differentiating the product and providing a significant advantage over traditional, short-term CGMs.

Healthcare providers can optimize patient care by utilizing the extensive and regularly reviewed data from Eversense 365 to make timely treatment adjustments, potentially improving glycemic control and patient outcomes.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains a lengthy disclaimer about forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty in the new product launch and commercialization efforts for Eversense 365, which may undermine investor confidence.

The integration announcement may imply that SweetSpot's existing software required enhancement or lacked certain capabilities prior to this integration, raising questions about its initial effectiveness.

The emphasis on automating revenue capture through SweetSpot’s platform suggests potential reliance on billing practices, which could draw scrutiny in terms of compliance and ethical standards in healthcare.

FAQ

What is the Eversense 365 CGM system?

The Eversense 365 is the first implantable Continuous Glucose Monitoring system that provides continuous glucose readings for up to one year.

How does SweetSpot enhance diabetes management?

SweetSpot integrates software to provide real-time glucose data reviews, enabling personalized support and timely treatment adjustments for patients.

What benefits does the software integration offer?

This integration allows endocrinology practices to monitor glucose data more effectively, ensuring better patient care and improved glycemic control.

Who are the partners in the SweetSpot and Eversense collaboration?

The collaboration involves Senseonics, Ascensia Diabetes Care, and SweetSpot, focusing on enhancing diabetes management through innovative technology.

What types of services does SweetSpot provide to practices?

SweetSpot offers a centralized platform for diabetes data management, monthly data reviews, and clinical support to optimize patient treatment plans.

Senseonics and Ascensia integrate software between SweetSpot and Eversense 365, the world’s first and only One Year CGM system









partners with endocrinology practices to provide virtual CGM monitoring and enhanced patient care







GERMANTOWN, Md. and PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) and Ascensia Diabetes Care announce the software integration of SweetSpot™ with the Eversense



®



365 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System in the U.S. This software integration provides endocrinology practices that partner with SweetSpot the ability to continue to improve patient care by seamlessly and regularly reviewing data from patients using Eversense 365, the world's first and only One Year CGM.





SweetSpot combines a centralized software platform for managing diabetes device data with wrap-around clinical support services. SweetSpot’s virtual team of Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCES) perform monthly CGM data reviews and coordinate with providers and patients on treatment plan assessment and changes. By developing an integration with Eversense 365, SweetSpot can work alongside practices to act on this unique system’s CGM data in between patients’ scheduled appointments, allowing for more personalized support. These regular data reviews help ensure patients get timely treatment adjustments, keeping them better connected to their diabetes care team year-round with a goal of improving glycemic control. Practices can also unlock new opportunities through SweetSpot’s automated capture of reimbursable care events, making partnering with SweetSpot both clinically impactful and operationally efficient.





Eversense 365 is developed by Senseonics and brought to patients by Ascensia Diabetes Care, a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523). As the only implantable CGM available, it offers patients a truly differentiated CGM experience, providing One Year of exceptionally accurate monitoring with minimal interruptions. It benefits endocrinologists and care teams by offering their patients confidence in decision-making, long-term peace of mind and enhanced quality of life with just one CGM. The unique approach also allows people to overcome common frustrations and interruptions experienced with traditional, short-term CGMs, so that patients can focus on managing their diabetes and not their CGM.







Dr Ralph Oiknine, Physician, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of SweetSpot, said



: “



SweetSpot removes all the barriers to implementing a strong, virtual CGM monitoring program for endocrinology practices and all providers involved in diabetes care. Our dedicated team is passionate about transforming how diabetes is managed – and making sure that no opportunities are missed to use the rich data from CGMs for improved care. This integration with Eversense reinforces SweetSpot's commitment to seamless diabetes management, driving better patient outcomes and practice growth for our partners by integrating more CGM options, such as the only implantable CGM on the market.”









Mukul Jain, Chief Operating Officer of Senseonics, added:





“We are pleased to enable integration with SweetSpot to help healthcare providers using the software platform to optimize care for patients using Eversense 365. Our CGM offers a completely fresh approach to diabetes management by collecting a whole year of glucose data with just one CGM. We continue to focus on bringing Eversense 365 to more people across the country and are excited to see how integrations like this can further enhance our compelling offering for patients and healthcare providers.



”







Dr. Jacob Vadakekalam of the Diabetes & Glandular Disease (DGD) Clinic in San Antonio, Texas, added:



“



As a doctor committed to providing the best care possible, I am pleased about the partnership between SweetSpot and Eversense. This collaboration represents a step forward in healthcare integration, and I believe it will have a positive impact on diabetes management for my patients here at the Diabetes & Glandular Disease Clinic and in turn minimizing future hospitalizations.”









About Eversense







The Eversense



®



Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems are indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 365 days for Eversense



®



365 and 180 days for Eversense



®



E3 in persons with diabetes age 18 and older. The systems are indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time per week after day 13 for Eversense



®



365 and one time per day after day 21 for Eversense



®



E3, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM Systems are prescription devices; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see



www.eversensediabetes.com/safety-info/



.





A media kit for Eversense 365, including images, logos and further information, can be accessed at



www.ascensia.com/media/eversense365-media-kit/









About SweetSpot







SweetSpot partners with endocrinology practices to provide virtual CGM monitoring and enhanced patient care. SweetSpot combines a centralized software platform for managing diabetes device data, such as data from CGMs and insulin pumps, with wrap-around clinical support services. SweetSpot’s virtual team of Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCES) perform monthly CGM data reviews and coordinate with providers and patients to facilitate treatment plan changes. By actively managing and remotely reviewing CGM data between patient visits, we ensure patients receive timely treatment adjustments to improve glycemic control and patient outcomes. Additionally, SweetSpot’s automated capture of reimbursable care events optimizes CPT code utilization, unlocking new revenue streams for practices and making our partnerships both clinically effective and financially profitable.





For more information, visit



www.sweetspot.health



.







About Senseonics







Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM system Eversense



®



365 includes a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.







About Ascensia Diabetes Care







Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global company focused entirely on helping people with diabetes. Our mission is to empower those living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and improve their lives.





We are home to the world-renowned CONTOUR



®



portfolio of blood glucose monitoring systems and the exclusive global distribution partner for the Eversense



®



Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems from Senseonics. These products combine advanced technology with user-friendly functionality to help people with diabetes manage their condition and make a positive difference to their lives. As a trusted partner in the diabetes community, we collaborate closely with healthcare professionals and other partners to ensure our products meet the highest standards of accuracy, precision and reliability, and that we conduct our business compliantly and with integrity.





Ascensia is a member of PHC Group and was established in 2016 through the acquisition of Bayer Diabetes Care by PHC Holdings Corporation. Ascensia products are sold in more than 100 countries. Ascensia has around 1,400 employees and operations in 29 countries. For further information, please visit the Ascensia Diabetes Care website at: www.ascensia.com







About PHC Holdings Corporation







PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global healthcare company with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries (referred to collectively as PHC Group) include PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Epredia Holdings Ltd., LSI Medience Corporation, Mediford Corporation, and Wemex. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. PHC Group’s consolidated net sales in FY2023 were JPY 353.9 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries.







www.phchd.com









Forward Looking Statements







Any statements in this press release about the expectations regarding potential impact on patients’ and providers’ experience and outcomes, and other statements containing the words "believe," “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “projects,” “will,” “planned,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the new product launch and ongoing commercialization of Eversense 365, uncertainties inherent in the coordination with third parties and new partners, uncertainties in prescriber and patient decisions and responses to new technology or initiatives, and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed in Senseonics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC under the heading "Risk Factors." In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Senseonics’ views as of the date hereof. Senseonics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Senseonics’ views to change. However, while Senseonics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Senseonics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Senseonics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.







Ascensia Communications Contact:







Tim Stamper





FTI Consulting







Tim.Stamper@fticonsulting.com









Senseonics Investor Contact







Jeremy Feffer





LifeSci Advisors







investors@senseonics.com









SweetSpot Communications Contact:







Joelle Fredman





Director of Marketing







jfredman@aegisdigitalhealth.com





