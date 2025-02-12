Sensata's Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y

Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 76 cents compared with 81 cents a year ago. The bottom line met the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Revenues for the quarter reached $907.7 million, down 8.5% from a year ago. The top-line contraction is attributable to product lifecycle transitions and the divestiture of Insights on Sept. 30, 2024. However, the figure outperformed management’s expectations ($870-$900 million), driven by stronger-than-anticipated auto production in North America and China. The top line also beat the consensus estimate by 2.4%.



In addition, the company’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share, payable on Feb. 26, 2025, to shareholders on record as of Feb. 12.

Following the announcement, shares of ST gained 1.6% in the pre-market trading on Feb. 12. In the past year, shares have lost 20.2% against the Instruments-control industry’s growth of 10.5%.



Segmental Results

Performance Sensing revenues (71.2% of total revenues) decreased 6.5% year over year to $646.7 million. Segmental adjusted operating income was $152 million compared with $170.6 million in the prior-year quarter.



Sensing Solutions revenues (28.8%) were $261 million, down 2.3% year over year. Segmental adjusted operating income was $79.4 million compared with $79.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Other Details

Adjusted operating income was $175 million compared with $183.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin expanded 80 basis points to 19.3%.



Adjusted EBITDA totaled $208.3 million in the quarter, down from $218.2 million in the previous year’s quarter.



Total operating expenses were $833.9 million, down 30.2% year over year, primarily due to non-occurrence of goodwill impairment charges.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the quarter under discussion, Sensata generated $170.7 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $105.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Free cash flow was $138.9 million compared with $56.7 million a year ago.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had $593.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $3,176.1 million of net long-term debt compared with $506.2 million and $3,174.4 million, respectively, as of Sept. 30, 2024.



In the reported quarter, Sensata returned $17.9 million to shareholders via quarterly dividends and repurchased shares worth $21.6 million.

Outlook

Management anticipates full-year 2025 revenues to remain stable at roughly $3.6 billion, even after factoring in the $300 million in revenue exits in 2024. For the first quarter, it expects a return to normalized margin seasonality, with revenues gradually increasing in the second quarter, which is usually its strongest quarter. Sensata expects adjusted operating margins to reach 19% or higher in the second quarter and further improve in the second half of 2025.



For the first quarter, the company projects revenues in the band of $870-$890 million, indicating a decline of 4-2%. Adjusted operating income is expected to be $158-$164 million, implying a year-over-year decrease of 10% to 6%.



Adjusted EPS is estimated to be 70-73 cents, suggesting a decline of 8-4%. Adjusted net income is anticipated in the $105-$110 million range, indicating a decrease of 8% to 4%.

ST’s Zacks Rank

Sensata currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



